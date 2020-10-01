SMITHLAND — James Ronald “Ron” Rayburn, 73, of Smithland, died on Saturday, September 23, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Paducah.
He is survived by two sons, James Edward Rayburn of Phoenix, Arizona, and Joshua Rayburn of Plainfield, Illinois; a daughter, Emily Cottle of Hendersonville, Tennessee; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carla Hopson Rayburn; and two sisters. His parents were James Robert Rayburn and Mercedes Watson Rayburn.
A private service will be held.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at http://www.lindseyfuneral.com.
