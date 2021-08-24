SYMSONIA — James Ralph Lyles Sr. “Jim”, 81, of Symsonia, passed away on Aug. 19, 2021, at home surrounded by family and those who loved him.
Jim was born in Symsonia on Nov. 25, 1939, to the late Lena (Powell) and George Lyles. A graduate of Symsonia High School and also Murray State University, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, Jim returned to Symsonia where he lived his entire life. He served in the U.S. Army, and he was a member of Reidland Church of Christ. As one of the owners of Lyles Concrete Company, Jim sold the business in 1973 and then embarked on an insurance career in Paducah where he retired from Lyles, Vasseur, & Trice Insurance after 31 years as an agent.
Jim was a visible face in the Paducah business community and also loved the town and people of Symsonia. Most of all, he loved his family. He was classy, kind, hard-working, Godly, patient, funny, smart, devoted to his wife Judy, fiercely protective of his family, proud of his roots, loyal to his friends, well-traveled, and he also loved to play bluegrass music! He adored his grandchildren, taught them how to fish, encouraged musical ambitions, soothed hurt feelings with his “Things have a way of working out …”, cheered at sporting events, and exhibited much patience at his grandchildren running the gas out of the Ranger, tangling up fishing lines, tracking mud in his house, making a little bit of a mess building a fire in his fireplace, and so on. He was somewhat of a perfectionist, and it seemed like he could literally fix anything he touched. Being an owner in the concrete business and in the insurance industry gave him the unique gift of mechanical, business and common-sense skills all rolled into one. He was as comfortable in a well-tailored suit and talking with the most educated as he was in his work clothes and talking with the most common man. Despite living less than a mile from where he was born, he traveled along with Judy all over the world thanks to independent trips and company trips as a reward for building his insurance business. He wasn’t perfect, but always taught his children and others who looked up to him to learn from mistakes to become better. He instilled a strong value of education — both academically and through life experiences — with one of his favorite phrases “Knowledge is power.”
Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Goodman Lyles; and cherished children Michelle McKee (Terry) of Symsonia, and Jimmy Lyles (Lindsey) of Hickory, Kentucky. Loved grandchildren are Justin Lyles (Brooke), Connor McKee (Emilie), Carson McKee, Clint McKee, Skylar Coffelt, Jace Coffelt, Malei Coffelt, and Leighton Lyles. He also cared dearly for his brothers and sisters-in-law Clinton Goodman (Leslie), Mike Goodman (Nancy), Tony Goodman (Cheryl), and his precious nieces and nephews. His family was further blessed by his loving caretakers, Cindy Humphreys, Michele Hazelwood, Tonia Bouland, Brenda Buzanis, Daphne Troyer, Lindsay Russell, Joyce Coleman, Heather Wallace and Mandy Ordunez.
A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home with Royce Templeton and Terrell Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Creek Church of Christ Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069-0010; or Mercy Health-Hospice Paducah, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
