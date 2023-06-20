LEXINGTON — James Ralph King, 85, of Lexington, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Baptist Health Lexington.
Ralph was born in western Kentucky to James Edward and Weda Holt King. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Jans Gover King; two sons, James Ralph King Jr. and Jeffrey A. King. He is survived by his fiance, Gina Hendricks; brother, David King of Paducah; and sister, Carole King Hooper (Glenn) of Tampa, Florida; daughter-in-law, Cynthia King of Delray Beach, Florida; grandchildren, James Ralph King of New York, New York, and Nicholas and Caroline King, Delray Beach, Florida.
Ralph was a graduate of Augusta Tilghman High School in Paducah; the University of Kentucky with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and George Washington University with his law degree. He pursued his legal profession specializing in Intellectual Property (IP). He was a member of The National Council of IP Association and The American IP Association. During his career he had the honor of representing the University of Kentucky Athletics Department where he was instrumental in securing IP protection for the association’s various trademarks.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at St Luke United Methodist Church in Lexington.
Expressions of Sympathy are suggested to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 2351 Alumni Drive, Lexington, KY 40517 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 750 Rose Street, Lexington, KY, 40506.
