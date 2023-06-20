LEXINGTON — James Ralph King, 85, of Lexington, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Baptist Health Lexington.

Ralph was born in western Kentucky to James Edward and Weda Holt King. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Jans Gover King; two sons, James Ralph King Jr. and Jeffrey A. King. He is survived by his fiance, Gina Hendricks; brother, David King of Paducah; and sister, Carole King Hooper (Glenn) of Tampa, Florida; daughter-in-law, Cynthia King of Delray Beach, Florida; grandchildren, James Ralph King of New York, New York, and Nicholas and Caroline King, Delray Beach, Florida.

To plant a tree in memory of James King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

