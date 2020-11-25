James R. Lovan, 65, of Ledbetter, surrendered peacefully from this life after a debilitating battle with cancer these past nine months. He passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Southgate Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois.
Jimmy was born in Paducah to Harold R. and Mary Lucille (Wolf) Lovan. After graduation from Heath High School, he served as a fireman in the United States Air Force. Upon his return home, he followed in his father’s footsteps and became a union pipefitter and was a 45-year member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 184. He was a past scoutmaster of the Boy Scouts Troop 18 of Reidland. For 36 years, he was the cherished husband of Colleen (Burgen) Lovan and a loving father to their two sons, Seth and Scott.
Jim was down-to-earth, hard-working, and generous as he could be. He always put the needs of his family and friends before himself. His interests were varied, but he especially enjoyed UK basketball & football. He loved being outdoors, going camping or hiking, or just taking a little walk with his best furry friend, Ryder. Upon retirement, he discovered an interest in archery and found great pleasure going
bow shooting with friends.
Besides his wife and sons, he is also survived by his sisters, Dianne (John) VerPorter of Battle Creek, MI. and Trina L. Lovan of Paducah; his parents-in-law, Arthur and Sandra Burgen, and his sisters-in-law, Valerie (Dennis) Beals and Cheryl (Eric) Tilley all of Paducah, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Tommy Lovan, and an infant sister.
A private service will be held at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Steve Gorham officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Boy Scout Troop 2018, c/o Reidland United Methodist Church, 5155 Reidland Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
