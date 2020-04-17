METROPOLIS, Ill. — James R. Giltner, 90 of Metropolis, passed away at 12:33 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. In compliance with health and safety directives, the services for James will be private. Burial will be in Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Glenn Coram officiating.
James was retired from the State of Illinois Department of Public Aid where he worked as a caseworker for 35 years. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher, was a founding member of the Massac County Youth Fair, and served in the United States Army, where he attained the rank of Corporal.
James is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Ramsey) Giltner; sons, Bruce Giltner and wife Alyce and Brian Giltner and wife Kim; grandchildren, Neal, Alysha, Zachary, and Madison Giltner; siblings, George A. Giltner, Charles Ray Giltner, Wilfred Giltner, Louis Leon Giltner, Preston Werner Giltner, Lillian Martha Bishop, and Helen Victoria Kaylor; several nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents, George S. and Elizabeth (Roberts) Giltner, grandchildren, Robert and Noah; brother, Raymond Earl Giltner.
Memorials may be made in James’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
