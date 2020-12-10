James Powell, 83, of Paducah, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mr. Powell was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked for 23 years at Thompson’s Garage and in the maintenance department at Lourdes Hospital. He attended Heartland Worship Center.
He is survived by a daughter, Shelia Tucker of Paducah; a son, Kevin Powell of Paducah; three sisters, Mary Alice Brown, Dorothy Cathey and Shirley Orr, all of Paducah; four brothers, Larry Powell, Bill Powell, Terry Powell and Wayne Powell, all of Paducah; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sue Cathey Powell; his parents, Lawrence and Mary Lou Powell; a sister; and a brother.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A private family visitation and private graveside service will be held with the Revs. Jeff Wallace and Todd Hawkins officiating.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is handling arrangements. You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
