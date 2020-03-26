After a protracted battle with cancer, James Patrick Mobley died on March 23, 2020, in Paducah, at the age of 46. He leaves behind his wife, Erin Miranda Mobley; and his daughters, Reagan and Ella Mobley.
Patrick was born to James Lee Mobley and Patricia Edwards Mobley Barkley on August 16, 1973, in Madison, Tennessee, though Paducah, was his hometown.
Patrick had a great head for business, but family was everything to him. After studying Economics at the University of Kentucky, he spent 17 years at Ferguson Enterprises. He worked his way up from the warehouse to Manager of Branch Training, and met his wife Erin Denise Miranda along the way. The pair loved visiting Napa Valley, they enjoyed the wine but mostly loved traveling together. In 2006 they were married at a California vineyard. Two beautiful daughters, Reagan and Ella, followed, making their family complete.
In 2010, Patrick returned to school to earn his MBA, graduating with honors from William & Mary. Passionate about building a business, Patrick wanted to see his efforts to support his growing family and contribute to his hometown. To that end, the Mobley’s moved back to Paducah and Patrick joined the family business, Mobley Properties, LLC. He worked tirelessly to plan, build, and promote his own development, Liberty Point Apartments and Mobley Holdings, LLC. While his success gave him pleasure, his family gave him fulfillment. He adored Erin and their girls. From dance practices to horseback riding, and ukulele lessons, Patrick devoted himself to supporting Reagan and Ella in all of their endeavors. They were his greatest source of pride and the lights of his life. He loved spending time at Kentucky Lake with his extended family and friends. He also enjoyed a good laugh, really good bourbon, and his appropriately named Lab, Maker.
In 2012, Patrick was diagnosed with melanoma, sought treatment, and was pronounced free and clear. In 2018, his cancer returned. He went to great lengths to shield his family from pain even as he battled the disease, showing great bravery. His family thanks the staff of Mercy Health Hospice Care Center, Dr. Skinner, and his staff; Dr. Amaria at M.D. Anderson Melanoma and Skin Center; and the countless nurses and doctors who fought alongside Patrick. His family will dearly miss his humor, dedication, and love.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Erin Miranda Mobley, and daughters, Reagan and Ella, of Paducah; his father, James Mobley and step-mother Barbara Robertson Mobley, of Paducah; his sister, Kelly Mobley Harris and her husband Raymond, and children Andrew and Rachel, of Kevil; his step-father, Alben Barkley III, of Marion; and his grandmother, Dorothy “Dottie” Brown, of Paducah.
Patrick was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Edwards Mobley Barkley.
In compliance with health and government advisories, a private graveside funeral service will take place at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
A memorial event will be scheduled this summer so that extended family and friends may gather to celebrate Patrick’s life.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, please designate your gift for the Melanoma and Skin Center, donate online at https://gifts.mdanderson.org, or Mercy Health Foundation, please designate your gift for the Hospice Care Center, donate online at https://foundation.mercy.com/paducah/give.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon to remind the family of your love and support for them. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com.
