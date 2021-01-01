James Owens

James William Owens, 84, of Paducah, died on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Mills Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield.
He was a captain in the U.S. Army in West Germany from 1963-65, then touristed every country in Europe except the Soviet Union. He later attained the rank of major in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps of the U.S. Army Reserve. He worked for the Legislative Research Commission in Frankfort before moving to Paducah to begin a 50-year career as a labor and personal injury lawyer.
Mr. Owens is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lynn Wallace Owens; his first wife, Lynne Clark Owens, both of Paducah; two sons, Jason Paul Owens of Wooster, Ohio, and John Patrick Owens, of Louisville; two stepsons, Trey Griffin of Paducah and Tyler Griffin of Bradenton, Florida; a sister, Marcia Owens Lynch of Traverse City, Michigan; and six grandchildren, Addison, Olivia, Gabe, Sutton, Sarah and Stone Griffin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jason N. Owens and Loretta Hale Owens; and a sister.
A memorial service in Paducah and a committal service with military honors will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, post-COVID.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the River City Mission, 1466 Bechtold Road, Paducah, KY 42003, https://rivercitymission.org/.
Arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah. You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at milnerandorr.com.
