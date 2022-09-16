FULTON — James O. Butts, 88, of Fulton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield. James was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Jan. 1, 1934, to the late Talmadge D. Butts and Emma Browne Butts. At a young age, the family moved to this area, and he attended school at Chestnut Glade and then Fulton City Schools.

James was a faithful member of Smith Street Church of Christ where he had served as a deacon, elder, and bible class teacher. His love of God was shown as he opened his bible classes with the reciting of the 23rd Psalm. He loved mission work and went on numerous missionary campaigns. James served on the Board of Trustees at Freed Hardeman University for 50 years.

To plant a tree in memory of James Butts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

