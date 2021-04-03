James H. Noles Jr., 89, of Paducah, died on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Noles was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He retired from Illinois Central Railroad after working 36 years as an engineer.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lynda C. Hurt Noles; a daughter, Leisa Noles Wells of Paducah; a son, Lucky Noles of Paducah; a stepdaughter, Lisa Deming of Marion, Illinois; a half-sister, Betty Jackson of Paducah; a brother, Justin Jones of Akron, Ohio; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents were James H. Noles Sr. and Iris McMahan Noles.
Graveside services will be at noon Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Kenneth Brown officiating. Friends may call from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
