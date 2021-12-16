BENTON — James Noah “Jimbo” Dick Jr., 59, of Benton, died on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at his home. He was a heavy equipment operator for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 181.
Born Thursday, Sept. 6, 1962 in Paducah, he was the son of the late James Noah “Jimmy” Dick Sr. and Sandra A. (Wilkerson) Dick.
He is survived by sisters, Gina Ross, husband Terry, of Benton, Jamie Cavitt, husband Benny, of Benton, Janis Morehead, husband J.D., of Benton, brother, Jody Dick, wife Michelle, of Benton, nieces and nephews, Brad Barker, Noah Ross, Andrew Cavitt, Ethan Ross, Casey Ross, Jordan Cavitt Sholar, Judd Cavitt, Jody Dick Jr., Gage Dick, and 13 great nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Clarks River Cemetery with Toby Haines officiating.
Interment will follow in the Clarks River Cemetery.
No public visitation will be held.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is handling arrangements.
