James “Mouse” Peyton, 78, of Paducah, formerly of Fernandina Beach, Florida, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Stone Creek Nursing and Rehab.
James retired from the nuclear industry. He enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles in his younger years.
Surviving are his two children, Tony Peyton and Troy Peyton both of Benton; one sister, Janice Jenkins of Paducah; five grandchildren, Justin Peyton, Dakota Peyton, Keegan Peyton, Bailee Peyton, Kylee Peyton; and three great-grandchildren, Kynlee Peyton, Cadan Peyton, and Ryder Peyton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Beulah Peyton.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
