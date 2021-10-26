METROPOLIS, Ill. — James Monroe “Jim” Sutton, 79, of Metropolis, departed this life for his heavenly reward at 2:33 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in the home he built.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Weaver Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Spencer Allen and Brian Comer officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Jim was born on June 30, 1942, in New Haven, the son of Calvin and Bertha Marie (Martin) Sutton. He started working at 12 to help support the family, Jim had various jobs during his early years such as traveling to paint water towers and logging for his father-in-law, but he worked for Allied Signal/Honeywell for 33 years. His true passion was woodworking and carpentry. Jim and his wife Margie started Sutton’s Pine Furniture and traveled all over the Midwest for 28 years showcasing and selling their creations. Jim also enjoyed bass fishing, collecting Case knives, spending time with and being Pawpaw to his grandkids. He was a member of Paducah Bass Club and of the Baptist Faith.
Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margie (Comer) Sutton and his two sons, Brian Sutton and Chris Sutton, all of Metropolis. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Quinton Meyers (Heather), of Metropolis, Kayla Sutton (Rusty Leonard), of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Leah Allen (Spencer), of Lemmon, South Dakota; his three beautiful great grandchildren, Brayden Meyers, Zachary Meyers, and Paisley Meyers, all of Metropolis; his sister, Robin Murphy (Rick), of Mill Shoals, Illinois; his four brothers, Elbert Sutton (Sue), of Ledbetter, Kentucky, William Sutton (Lori), of Metropolis, Mike Sutton (Mary), of Metropolis, Steve Sutton (Diane), of Hillsboro, Missouri; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his four brothers, Douglas Sutton, Johnny Sutton, Calvin Sutton Jr., and Tommy Sutton.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday Oct. 27, 2021 from 6 — 8 p.m. at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.