James Monroe Jackson, 79, of Paducah passed away at his home on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Mr. Jackson was a retired machinest for Illinois Central Gulf Railroad and was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the National Turkey Wildlife Federation. He was an avid outdoor sportsman and loved deer hunting, turkey hunting and fishing.
James is survived by a daughter, Angie Jackson of Paducah; a son, Rick Jackson of Benton; two grandchildren, Sidney Wallace and Karmen Jackson; a great-grandson, Kolt Wallace; four sisters, Ruby Brown of Lakeland, Florida, Evelyn Newton of New Haven, Kentucky, Lilly Rust of New Haven and Theresa Lindsay of Concord, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Jackson. His parents were Ivan Monroe Jackson and Lucille Fultz Jackson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Brad Whistle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Cassidy’s Cause, 6075 Clinton Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
