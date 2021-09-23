CEDAR GROVE, Tenn. — James Michael Milburn, 65 of Cedar Grove, formerly of Paducah died at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 15, 2021, at AHC in Lexington, Tennessee.
He worked as a welder and was a veteran of the United States Navy. His parents were James Roy Milburn and Mary Anna Davis Milburn.
He is survived by one daughter, Jasmine Milburn of Paducah; one son, Darcy Davenport of Murray, Kentucky; two granddaughters; one sister, Mary Vanessa Milburn of Cedar Grove; one brother; William Grubbs of Brookport, Illinois; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services with military rites are scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with David Logsdon officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Masks are required for all attendees.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
