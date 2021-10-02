James Milam, 71, of Paducah, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was born the son of the late Muriel Milam and the late Ruth Gentry Carlisle. He worked in maintenance at Immanuel House in Hartford, Connecticut prior to retirement. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #952 of Ledbetter, he enjoyed spending time at PIR where he competed in dirt track racing as well as go karts. He was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah with Mark Thweatt officiating. Burial will follow in Brook Hill Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the funeral home. Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Ramona of Paducah; his son, Edward Harris of Paducah; his daughter, Crystal Jones (Stephen) of Mayfield; his brother: Kenneth Milam of Dunnellon, Florida; four grandchildren; and his step-mother: Wilma Milam of Deltona, Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife: Virginia Copeland Milam; and by his sister: Merlin Lee Milam.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.
