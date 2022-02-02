BARLOW — James Michael Tate, 78, passed away at Baptist Health Paducah, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
He was a veteran of the Army and the National Guard. Jimmy was self-employed as a master carpenter; he was a jack of all trades and master of B.S. Jimmy was the past owner of the “Bunny Club” and Tates’s Pawn Shop. Family and kindness were the No. 1 thing of importance in Jimmy’s life. He never met a stranger or a woman that he didn’t think was pretty. He had a knack for making people feel welcome and like an old friend immediately. Jim was always up for telling a great story, some we all know, some that were reserved for very few. He was always good for a magic trick that would leave your mind blown. God broke the mold when he made Jimmy. The world will be a darker place without his genuine smile. He was an awesome husband, dad, granddaddy, and papa Jim. He clocked many miles on the road with Rhett to many four-wheeler events and Current River where He would be “one of the boys” with all of Rhett’s friends. He will leave a huge emptiness behind for so many, friends and family. In Jimmy’s words, “Every day is a holiday, every night is a Saturday night.” Till we meet again Jimmy... you are loved and missed.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 40 years, Beverly Watson Tate, of Barlow; two sons, Michael Tate of Kevil, and Rhett Tate, of Barlow; a daughter, Talisha Jones and her husband Shane of Kevil; a sister, Lisa Davis, and her husband Jimmy, of Paducah; and three grandchildren, Justin Tate, Makella Tate, and Cash Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles “Charlie” and Irene Sellars Tate; and a brother, Charles (Kirky) Tate.
There are no services planned at this time.
Morrow Funeral Chapel of La Center is handling arrangements.
