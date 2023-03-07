ARLINGTON — James “Jimmy” McPherson, 86, of Arlington, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bardwell.

Arrangments were incomplete at Morgan’s Funeral Home of Arlington.

Service information

Mar 8
Graveside Service
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Mar 7
Visitation
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington
501 Walnut Street
Arlington, KY 42021
Mar 8
Visitation
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
8:00AM-9:30AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
