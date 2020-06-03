LA CENTER — James McGullion, 98, died at his home, Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020.
James was a member of First Christian Church of La Center. He was a member of North Ballard Masonic Lodge # 537 for over 70 years. James was a World War II Navy Veteran and an officer in the International Union of Operating Engineers Local # 181 for over 70 years. He and his wife Marie of 71 years spent 17 years of their retirement enjoying fishing in Okeechobee, Florida.
James is survived by two sons, Larry McGullion of La Center and David McGullion (Renee) of Casper, Wyoming; half-brother, Hoyt McGullion (Sandra) of Sylvania, Alabama; two grandchildren, Lorie Fick and Brad McGullion; two step-grandchildren, Nathan Mollman and Nicole Wolf; five great-grandchildren; Maci McGullion, Cole McGullion, Max Howard, Rylee McGullion and Regan McGullion; and two great- great-grandchildren, Kadyn Story and Kennadi Vaughn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie McGullion; two sisters, Opal and Clovis and his parents James and Alma McGullion.
Funeral Services will be Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with the Rev. Dean Ross officiating. Interment will follow at La Center Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5 — 8 p.m. with 7 p.m. Masonic Services.
We appreciate your help in maintaining State mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
