FREDONIA — James Iley (Jay) McConnell, 74, of Fredonia, died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Crittenden County Hospital in Marion.

Arrangements were incomplete at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton.

Service information

Jul 21
Funeral Home
Friday, July 21, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Jul 21
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, July 21, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Morgan's Funeral Home
301 West Washington Street
Princeton, KY 42445
