James Andrew (Drew) Mason, 28, of Paducah died Tuesday October 27, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his parents, James and Penny Mason; one grandmother, Barbara Day; one son, Kayden Stewart; four sisters, Tiffany Ann Mason, Taylor Dawn Mason, Sierra Brooke Mason, Diamond Brown; one brother, Claude Brown; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday November 2, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Todd Hawkins officiating.
Expressions of symphony may take the form of contribution to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, 1 North LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL. 60602.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
