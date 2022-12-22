James Martin “Jim” Malone, 70, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home.
Jim was born on May 21, 1952, in New York, New York, to the late Dr. Harold G. “Pat” Malone and Beverly Sykes Malone. He was a graduate of Mt. Sterling High School in Mt. Sterling, where he was a lineman on the 1969 Mt Sterling High School Trojan Championship Football Team. He received an undergraduate degree from Anderson University and earned a Master’s Degree from Morehead State University. Jim was an investigator for Bryant Law Center for many years. He loved his job and was a highly respected core team member of the law firm. He was also an award-winning journalist. He was the Western Kentucky Bureau Chief for the Louisville Courier Journal, and in his early years worked as a news reporter and staff photographer for many weekly and daily newspapers across the state. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, a Kentucky Colonel, and a devoted Paducah Tilghman High School football fan.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Margaret Adair Malone of Boston, Massachusetts; a son, James Mason Malone of Paducah; the mother of his children, Annette Poole-Malone of Frankfort; two sisters, Margaret Malone and Elizabeth Malone (John Keating) both of Williamsburg, Virginia; and a brother, David Malone (Debbie) of Owensboro.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
A private burial will be held at a later date at Ascension Episcopal Church in Mt. Sterling.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, New York 10004; or to the Paducah Tilghman High School Football Booster Club, 2400 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003.
