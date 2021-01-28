James Marc Alexander, 69, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Alexander was born in Lawrenceville, Illinois, on Apr. 25, 1951, to the late James and Maxine Alexander. He was a retired insulator having worked for both AK Midwest Insulation and Triangle Insulation and was a member of Asbestos Local #37 in Evansville, IN. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Paducah.
Marc was one of the first and oldest vendors at Barbecue On The River. Under the name Liberty Bell Barbecue, Marc served award-winning barbecue for over 21 years with his proceeds going to benefit the McCracken County Humane Society. In addition to cooking, Marc enjoyed playing pool and loved all animals, including his dog, Bam Bam.
Marc is survived by his special friend, Mae Gifford, and his aunt, Sarah Alexander Ford.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes with Rev. Ronnie Stinson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Piney Fork Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Sunday, July 31, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Rd., Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
