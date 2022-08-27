LYON COUNTY — James M. “Jimmy” Cotton, 87, of Lyon County, passed away at his home on Thursday, Aug 25, 2022. He was a member of Saratoga United Methodist Church in Lyon County and Princeton Elks Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, walking and woodworking. He retired with 34 years of service as assistant regional director of operations & maintenance with South Florida Water Management District.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Charlotte G. Cotton, Eddyville; one daughter, Nancy A. (Kevin) Fagan, Nicholson, Georgia; two brothers, Thomas G. (Kay) Cotton, Princeton, and David F. Cotton, Jr., Louisville; six grandchildren, Kasey Fagan (Will) Graham, Samantha B. Fagan, Haley E. Sampson, Cole Fagan, Cameron Fagan, Jack Fagan; one great grandchild, Kai Sampson; two nieces; and three nephews.
