SMITHLAND — James M. (Jim) Terry III, of Smithland, passed away Sunday April 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Mary Lou Terry, two sons, James (Mark) (Lyn Marie) Terry IV and Ken (Julia Ann) Terry; five grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Terry, James Markham Terry V, Jackson Howard Terry, Barton Lee Terry, and Chase Huntington Terry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Markham Terry II and Anna Laura Salyers Terry; and a sister, Anna Frances Stone Terry.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Friday April 29, 2022, at Smith Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Roger Rice and Rev. Danny Sherrell officiating. Interment to follow at Smithland Cemetery.
Visitation for friends and family will be 6 — 8 p.m. Thursday April 28, 2022, at Smith Funeral Chapel.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of contribution to Crittenden County Humane Society, 1901 U.S. 60 East, Marion, Kentucky 42064.
Smith Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.