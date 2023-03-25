FRANKFORT — James Murphy Everett, 77, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 16, 2023, after suffering a stroke a few days prior. James was a long-time resident of Frankfort, and had only moved to Lexington a few years ago to be cared for by his daughter and family. He was currently residing at Morning Pointe East in Lexington at the time of his passing. He was a devoted Christian, beloved family member, good friend, and active community leader his entire life.

James was born in Hickman at home to the late Raymond and Estelle Everett on March 29, 1945. He grew up on the family farm in Fulton County with his parents and two sisters, Jean and Shirley. The family farm is where he first discovered his interest in agriculture and horticulture, which inspired his involvement with 4-H and FFA during his early years, as well as his college major at Murray State University and his early career choices.

