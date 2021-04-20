SYMSONIA — James Lyndell Lyles, 86, of Symsonia, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He is survived by one daughter, Phylesia (Bill) Glisson of Symsonia; one granddaughter, Suzanne Glisson; one grandson, Adam (Brittany) Glisson; and one great-grandson, Owne Lyle Glisson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Lyles; and one granddaughter, Joanna Beth Glisson
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday April 21, 2021, at Symsonia Cemetery in Symsonia, Kentucky. With Bro. Scott officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to New Harmony Baptist Church, 4817 Symsonia Highway, Benton, KY 42025.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
