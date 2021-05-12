PHOENIX — James Lewis Shaw, 80, was originally from La Center, Kentucky. He was born to Myrtle Lee and Haddox Louis Shaw and was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Elye and Tom Ed Shaw. He peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on May 5, 2021, of natural causes after a long battle with many medical issues. Born in Oscar, Kentucky, or as he liked to say in Monkey’s Eyebrow. He is survived by his wife Mary Carol, their two children and their spouses, Dr. Brandon and Brittany Shaw and Melissa Shaw-Engel and David Engel, and his five grandchildren Easton (10), Wyatt (9), and Tessa (6), Ethan (23) and Adam (20) and numerous nephews and nieces.
He met the love of his life and his bride of 56 years from his first job behind the butcher counter at Hopkins Grocery Store. His career job of Sales with Bowman Distribution for 38 years moved them to Marion, Illinois. There they raised two children. Through the years he won many awards for his outstanding sales, including the top award in his company, “The President’s Award” for both excellence in sales and his amazing ability to build relationships. A 50+ year member of the Masonic Lodge and member of the Aldersgate Methodist Church in Marion, Illinois. He was fiercely protective and passionate about his family, his friends, and his faith. He loved cooking, music, singing, and playing his harmonica, a love he passed on to his family. He was fondly known to those who loved him as the “Meat Master” and the “Pie Bandit.”
The term “Servant” is viewed with disdain by some. A position to overcome, even, unworthy of respect. Our father was a servant. Serving his family, serving others, all day, every day. Literally wearing socks with holes in them at times to save money to provide for his family instead of himself. Working early and working until the wee hours of the night to provide, never complaining. He provided more than just monetarily though, he provided a secure loving home and lived out a committed love to our mother foremost. He provided direction and advice. He provided an example of an imperfect, but humble and always-striving Christ-follower for us to observe in wonder and learn from. Anyone who knew him knew his iron grip, his booming voice, his loving eyes, his sense of humor, his knack for telling stories, and his laugh. He was a passionate living example of how to love and serve others well. He is now in heaven and no longer shackled by a broken body. The book of Matthew 23:11 states “the greatest among you shall be your servant.” Our father was indeed one of the greats. (1941-2021) We encourage all who knew him to remember the joy he brought to this world.
A Celebration of Life for Jim Shaw will be held at 2 p.m. Sat. May 22nd, 2021, at Scottsdale Bible Church, Cactus Campus Chapel, 2501 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032.
Obviously, PIE will be served afterward.
If you would like to donate or show your support for our family please donate by check to La Center Christian Church, PO Box 270, La Center, Kentucky 42056.
