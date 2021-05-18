James Dennis Leidecker, 67, of Paducah, died on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home.
He was a retired self-employed carpenter and member of St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army and the National Guard.
Surviving are a daughter, Jamie Leidecker of Auburn, Washington; two sisters, Paula Holman of Paducah and Barbara Warren of West Paducah; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jason Daniel Leidecker; and a brother. His parents were Paul O. Leidecker and Mary A. Hayden Leidecker.
He will be cremated per his wishes.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
