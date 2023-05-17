KEVIL — James Lee Renfroe, 72, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
James was born in Lexington, Tennessee, on Jan. 4, 1951, to his late parents, Pearlie Faye (Powers) Renfroe and James Hayes Renfroe. He was a member of Kevil First Baptist Church for over 40 years where he served as a Deacon and went on two missions trips, once to Brazil and once to Russia. James was a member of the Grahamville Masonic Lodge #707 and was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason. After graduating a year early from Scotts Hill High School in 1968, he enlisted in the United States Air Force with permission from his mother. He later retired after 30 years of employment with TVA. Afterwards, he spent almost 15 years running a tree cutting business just to have something to do.
When James was twelve years old he had his own gospel radio show playing guitar on AM radio in Lexington, Tennessee, and, as he got older, music really became his passion. James played the fiddle, guitar, mandolin, dobro, banjo, and mouth harp, but his favorite instrument was the harmonica. Several times he was called to play as a house musician in Nashville, Tennessee, where he would record harmonica for country music albums. Through the years he played with several bands to include the “Skyliner Band” in the early years and the latest being “Homemade Jam,” a bluegrass band. In the past he had also mastered leather work, whittling interesting wood objects, and painting. He made his own unique leather harmonica belt that he used on stage and was often asked where he’d bought it since it was so intricate.
His primary passion was his family. He was so proud of them and bragged about them every chance he could.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nellie Renfroe of Kevil; two sons, Derek Renfroe with wife, Terri, of Dover, Tennessee and Daron Renfroe of Louisville; six grandchildren, Kaylen Renfroe, Carson Lee Renfroe and Alex Eaton; Michael Bosse-Renfroe, Dylan Renfroe and Brayden Renfroe. He is also survived by his aunt Retha Shutt of Decaturville, Tennessee.
James was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Pearlie Faye Renfroe; and his grandfather who helped raise him, Roy Powers.
Visitation will be held at Kevil First Baptist Church in Kevil, from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Memorial Services will be held afterwards at 1 p.m. with Rev. Stan Durrett officiating.
