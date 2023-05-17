KEVIL — James Lee Renfroe, 72, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.

James was born in Lexington, Tennessee, on Jan. 4, 1951, to his late parents, Pearlie Faye (Powers) Renfroe and James Hayes Renfroe. He was a member of Kevil First Baptist Church for over 40 years where he served as a Deacon and went on two missions trips, once to Brazil and once to Russia. James was a member of the Grahamville Masonic Lodge #707 and was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason. After graduating a year early from Scotts Hill High School in 1968, he enlisted in the United States Air Force with permission from his mother. He later retired after 30 years of employment with TVA. Afterwards, he spent almost 15 years running a tree cutting business just to have something to do.

Service information

May 20
Visitation
Saturday, May 20, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
May 20
Memorial Service
Saturday, May 20, 2023
1:00PM
