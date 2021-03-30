LOUISVILLE — “Yeah, yeah, yeah!” James LeDon Roberts of Louisville, formerly of Arlington, began his journey on earth on September 2, 1967. His early years were filled with the love of his mother (Mary Louise Hoskins), uncle (Jerry Wayne Polivick), brother (Mike Murillo), and sisters (Lisa Weatherford and Barbara Lovelace married to Linn Lovelace). As a young adult, he moved to Louisville, Kentucky. He began his 30+ year career as a cab driver, married, and had four children: Amber (married to Andrew) Short, James Roberts, Jr., Amanda Roberts, and Megan Roberts. LeDon was able to meet his three beautiful granddaughters; Hadley, Magnolia, and Vivian Short.
His kind heart and contagious joy spread to everyone around him, causing him to develop a support system of friends who felt more life family. He developed a wrestling family as a lifelong supporter of IWA Midsouth Wrestling. Those who knew LeDon will remember him for his hugs, smile, sense of humor, kind words, encouragement, and most of all, his heckling at wrestling. Although those who loved him will miss him dearly, we cannot wait until we meet again in Heaven and are able to hear him say, “What up, dog?!”
James LeDon Roberts was preceded in death by his father, James “Curly” Roberts; his brother, Mike Murillo; his sister, Lisa Weatherford; his maternal grandparents, John Taylor and Mary Belle Polivick; and paternal grandparents, Dozier and Henrietta Roberts.
Spring Valley Funeral Home in New Albany, Indiana, is honored to be of service to the Roberts family from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021. In addition to this service, there will be a memorial service held from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Oakton Baptist Church, Clinton, Kentucky. All of his family and Arlington friends are encouraged to attend. James LeDon Roberts may be gone from this earthly home, but he will live in the hearts of all that knew and loved him.
