James L. 'Jimbo' Beirschmitt

James L. “Jimbo” Beierschmitt, 89, of Paducah passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Mercy Health Lourdes in Paducah.
Mr. Beierschmitt was retired from the United States Army after 20 years of service. He was also a Veteran of the United States Navy, as well as a member of VFW 1191 in Paducah.
Surviving are his children, Kim Beierschmitt of Louisville, Teresa Marcum of Louisville, Tammy Maldonado of Norwalk Connecticut; two grandchildren, Ashely Maldonado and Haley Maldonado both of Norwalk, Connecticut.
He was preceded in death his son, Scott Leon Beierschmitt; his parents; one brother; and two sisters.
Military honors will be performed at 1:00pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Lindsey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
