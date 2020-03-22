James Howard Krone, 59, of Kevil, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Kevil.
He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his father, Roger Keith Krone of Kuttawa; five sons, Nathan Krone of Paducah, and Nicholas Krone, Joshua Krone, Bradly Krone and James Edward Krone, all of of Kalamazoo, Michigan; three daughters, Jessica Burkett of Cadiz, Janae Stewart of Linton, and Jennifer Risley of Eddyville; two brothers, Patrick Kevin Krone of Biloxi, Mississippi, and Lewis Franklin Krone of Princeton; one sister, Sondra Kelly Krone-Bennett of Paducah; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Polly Sandra Mihelcic Krone; a son, James Howard Krone Jr.; and a brother.
A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. Donations may be made to Dunn’s Funeral Home, 301 W. Fairview Ave., Eddyville, KY 42038.
