James Dale King, 49, of Paducah, died on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mr. King is survived by his wife, Lisa Raisor King of Paducah; his father, Donald Elwood King of Paducah; four daughters, Carrie Raisor, Krystle Langston, Courtney Parks and Bayley Raisor King, all of Paducah; two sons, Daemian Raisor and Austin Raisor King, both of Paducah; one brother, Donald King of Paducah; two stepsisters, Melinda Hicks and Maggie Held, both of Paducah; two stepbrothers, John Vogt and David Vogt, both of Paducah; and 19 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Carol Stone King.
In compliance with health and safety directives, the arrangements will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.