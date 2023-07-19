CLINTON — James Kenneth Davis, 76, of Clinton, passed away 2:35 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah. Kenny was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church. He was a sports enthusiast and avid hunter. He loved watching his kids and grandchildren play ball, he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Berry College where he was a standout pitcher. Kenny spent most of his time farming on Davis Farms with his father, sons and grandsons.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Watts Davis; daughter, Carla (David) Simpson of Jackson, Tennessee; two sons, Michael (Lori) Davis and Steven (Andrea) Davis both of Clinton; six grandchildren, Nick and Zach Simpson, Grant, Drew, Ellie, and Anna Davis, all of Clinton.
