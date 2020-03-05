GOLO — James “Jim” E. Kendall, 63, of Golo, died on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home.
He was of the Church of Christ faith and a retired plumber and steamfitter with Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 184.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Kendall of Golo; three brothers, Charles Kendall, Roger Kendall and John Kendall, all of Golo; and one sister, Ann Clapp of Mayfield.
He was preceded in death by a brother and his father, John William Kendall.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Stan Colley and Marlin Wood will officiate. Interment will follow at New Liberty Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
