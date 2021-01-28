MURRAY — James Dallas “Jim/Jimmy” Kelly, 72, of Murray, died on Tuesday, Jan., 26, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Kelly was a longtime farmer.
He is survived by his wife, Joetta Harlow Kelly of Glasgow; three children, Benji Kelly of Campbellsville, and Abby Kelly and Joseph Kelly, both of Murray; five grandchildren; a brother, Dan Kelly of Murray; two sisters, Glenda Rowlett and Kathey Hurt, both of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Penny Todd of Murray. His parents were Jack Kelly and Geraldine Runyon.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Hardin Baptist Church with Bro. Ricky Cunningham officiating.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardin Baptist.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jim and Joetta Kelly scholarship fund at Campbellsville University, c/o 1 University Drive, UPO 784, Campbellsville, KY 42718; or the Jim Kelly Agriculture Scholarship at Murray State University, c/o Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.