James “Jimmy” Worley, 62, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Jimmy was a car enthusiast.
Surviving is his wife of 39 years, Kathy Worley of Paducah; one daughter, Chasidy (Franklin) Woods of Paducah; two siblings, Theresa Rodgers and Gralyn Cobb both of Paducah; one granddaughter, Tiffany Woods of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marjorie Worley.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of the arrangements.
