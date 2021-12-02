James (Jimmy) Willard Franklin Jr. died Dec. 1, 2021 at Parkview Nursing Home in Paducah. Jimmy was born in Paducah on Feb. 11, 1936. He was a member of the 32nd Street Church of Christ, a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother. All who loved him will miss him and his memory will live on in his beautiful music. Jimmy was a gifted singer who sang in school, headlined shows in the Navy, recorded an album, sang on the WPSD-TV Telethon of Stars, and performed at many other special occasions. However, leading songs at church was his favorite way to use his talent.
He served 11 years in the Navy, flying target drones. While in the Navy, he also entertained children on the naval base as the TV clown, Uncle Wigby. After his tenure in the Navy, Jimmy and his family moved back to Paducah where he began his career as an electronics technician at WPSD-TV. He was instrumental in helping to establish the region’s first weather radar. He spent his entire career at WPSD and retired in September of 1999. He was an avid fisherman and loved flying R/C planes.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley Ritchie Franklin; two daughters, Mona Effler, (Doug), of Rockwall, Texas, and Cookie Foster, (Phil), of Murphy, Texas. He is survived by five grandchildren, Beth Mason, Doug Effler II., of Plano, Texas; Mary Anne Effler Li, (Jerry), of Norfolk, Virginia; and Carrie Foster Parker, (Stephen), of Arlington, Virginia. He is also survived by his great grandson, Lucas Yang Li.
Jimmy’s surviving siblings are David Franklin (Judy), Kathy Franklin Harper (Chip), and Karen Franklin Shoulta; as well as nieces, nephews, and other family and friends, who have all cherished their time with him. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Athalie Page Franklin and his eldest sister Shirley, who passed at birth.
A visitation will be held at Collier Funeral Home in Benton, Kentucky from 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. After visitation, a graveside service will be at Briensburg Cemetery in Benton on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m., with Ron Griffith officiating.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton is handling arrangements.
