MAYFIELD — James “Jimmy” Shelby, 82, of Mayfield, died at 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
He was a member of the Northside Church of Christ and retired from General Tire.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Jones Shelby; one daughter, LeNisha (George) Flatt of Mayfield; two sons, Darren (Carole) Shelby of Lowes and Dan (Stacie) Shelby of Peoria, Arizona; seven grandchildren, Will Flatt, Nathan Flatt, Taylor Parrish, Trent Shelby Lenya Shelby, Etha Cota, and Asher Cota.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Ethel Smith Shelby, one sister, Sue Wright; and two brothers, Buddy Shelby and Ray Harned.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Chris Kemp officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Will Flatt, Nathan Flatt, Taylor Parrish, Trent Shelby, Jackie Mason, and George Flatt. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Jones, Jim Hart, Terry D. Oliver, Tony Kelton, Hugh Kirby, and Rexal Leonard.
