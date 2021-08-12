MAYODAN, N.C. — James “Jimmy” Lawson Strickland, 65, of Mayodan, passed away Monday evening, Aug. 9, 2021, at Gibson House in Reidsville.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel in Madison. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (1-2 p.m.) at Colonial Funeral Home and other times at the home of his daughter, Jamie Vernon, 504 Wooten Street in Madison.
Born Nov. 18, 1955, in Massac County, Illinois, Jimmy was the son of the late Julian L. Strickland and Peachie Hodge Strickland. Prior to becoming disabled, Jimmy was a construction worker.
He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Vernon and husband, Marcus of Madison; two grandchildren, Jayden Johnson and Alex Vernon, who was nicknamed “Muskrat” by his grandfather; special “daughter” Heather Johnson-Long and husband, Phil, of Ramsey, Illinois; sisters, Minnie L. Morris of Chicago, Illinois, and Juanita Faye Gray of Paducah, Kentucky; two special nieces, Felicia Weatherspoon-Howe and husband, Kevin, of Paducah, Kentucky, and Sheree Strickland Riney and husband, Brant, of Florissant, Missouri; along with numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Charles Whiteside, George Whiteside, Owen Whiteside and Jerry Strickland; and a sister, Phyllis Strickland Weatherspoon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.colonialfh.net.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.