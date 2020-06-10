James “Jimmy” Jones, 93, of Paducah, passed away 8:45 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home. Jimmy was born in Dexter on April 30, 1927, to Orville and Hesta Jones.
He served his country in the Merchant Marines during World War II on three ships — S.S. President Johnson, Gulfstar and the U.S.S. Devil’s Lake Victory. Upon returning home, he and his father operated a John Deere dealership and Jones Sporting Goods. In later years, he also owned and operated Clark’s River Boat Club and Marina. Jimmy worked closely with the U.S. Coast Guard and taught boating classes. For his work, he was recognized as an Admiral in the Western Kentucky Waterways Honorary Navy. He was also a Duke of Paducah.
Jimmy loved spending time on his farm in Livingston County by the Ohio River with his friends. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and the outdoors.
Mr. Jones is survived by his daughters March Hill (Terry) of Reidland, Melody Ingle of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Michelle Freeman (David) of Reidland, as well as his daughter-at-heart, Rhonda Blackburn (Ken) of Marshall County; his sisters, Freda Hines of Paducah, Patsy Lawson of Cheyenne, Wyoming; his grandchildren, Misty Freeman, April Freeman and Natalie Ingle.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Pauline “Polly” Jones; his parents, Orville Euclid “OE” Jones and Hesta Turner Jones; his sisters Margie Lamm and Nancy Tippin.
A graveside funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. Jim Wright officiating. All friends and family are invited to attend as there is no other visitation planned.
The family would like to express thanks to the many caregivers he has had over the years. Most recently he had three long term caregivers, Patricia Todd, Amanda Zachary, Tammi Madole who were wonderful.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Fisher House Foundation for Veterans 12300 Twinbrook Parkway #410, Rockville, MD 20852, Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or your favorite charity.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.