BENTON — James “Jimmy” Ellis Story, 80, of Benton, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Jimmy was born on Sept. 6, 1940, in Calvert City, to the late Roy and Marie Story. He was the founder of James E. Story Company (JESCO) industrial contractors in Calvert City. He was a 56-year Mason of the Symsonia 917 Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his two brothers, David Story (Suzette) and Michael “Mike” Story (Carolyn) of Calvert City; his daughter, Wendy Bladon of Benton; his son, Harold Wayne Thompson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Tristan Bladon of Gilbertsville, Chelsea Bladon of Gallatin, Tennessee, and Preston Thompson of Hamilton, New Jersey; and two great-grandchildren, Dalton and Mason Bladon.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Story; his son, Bobby Louis Story; his brother, Liebern Lewis Story; his parents; and his beloved Yorkie, Callie.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Fooks Cemetery with Danny Ferrell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children Research, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 and Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may share a hug, send a message, or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
