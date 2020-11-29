BROOKPORT, Ill. — James “Jimmy” E. Harris, 83, of Brookport, died Monday November 23, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children, at his home.
He was a member of the Bay City Lodge # 771 AF & AM. He attended Gospel Assembly Church in Paducah.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Silvagean “Bootsie” Harris; two daughters, Barbara Werner-Harris and Desiree Jane Hudspeth; one son, William James “Jim” Harris; two sisters, Hazel Dawn Giltner and Teresa Ann Harris McDonald; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Truman Harris and Tressie Jane Jeffords Harris. And one brother, Harlen Harris.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.