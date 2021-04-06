James “Jimmy” Deweese, 65, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Jimmy was a retired painter for NRE Paducah and was a member of Paducah First Baptist. He enjoyed golf and watching NASCAR. Jimmy loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and especially watching their ballgames.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy Courtney Deweese; two daughters, Amy Burnett and husband, A.J. of Paducah, and Amanda Hammonds of Paducah; three grandchildren, Anna Hammonds, Ali Burnett and Jude Hammonds; his mother, Betty June Travis Deweese of Metropolis, Illinois; three sisters, Vickie Myers (Mike), Kim Carr (David) and Karen Wilkins (Tom), all of Paducah; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frances Neville Deweese.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Pastor Russ Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service hour of noon on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Paducah First Baptist, 2890 Broadway St., Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
