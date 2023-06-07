CALVERT CITY — James “Jimmy” Clarence Calvert, 88, of Calvert City, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, peacefully at his residence.
Jimmy was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 23, 1934, to the late Archie and the late Cora Calvert. As a Christian, he gave much of his time to numerous organizations such as Christian Service Brigade, Scouting, and Chicago area Little League. After retiring, he spent much of his time researching his family’s ancestry.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joyce Calvert of Calvert City; four sons, Keith Calvert (Nisi) of Woodridge, Illinois, James “Jamie” Calvert (Debbie) of Beaumont, Texas, Gary Calvert of Calvert City, Kentucky, Russell Calvert (Sara) of Montgomery, Illinois; one daughter, Paula Johnson (John) of Marshalltown, Iowa; 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. He was a loving brother to eight sisters and four brothers.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra “Sandy” White; and his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is handling arrangements.
