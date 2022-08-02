CLINTON — James “Jim” Pharis of Clinton, passed away Thursday evening, July 28, 2022, at his residence.
Jim was born in Fulton on March 13, 1942, to the late Thurman Pharis and Dorotha Ezell Pharis.
CLINTON — James “Jim” Pharis of Clinton, passed away Thursday evening, July 28, 2022, at his residence.
Jim was born in Fulton on March 13, 1942, to the late Thurman Pharis and Dorotha Ezell Pharis.
He was a retired dairy and chicken farmer with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Animal Husbandry from Western Kentucky University. Jim was a member of the Parkway Church of Christ and had lived in the area most of his life.
Jim is survived by his wife, JoAnn Pharis, to whom he married on Oct. 3, 1981; two sons, Michael Hinkle (Tracie) of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Scott Pharis (Lana) of Nashville, Tennessee; three grandsons, Peyton Hinkle of Chesapeake, Virginia, Preston Hinkle of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Thatcher Pharis of Bardwell; one sister, Phyllis Pharis Beate of Rock Hill, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judy Pharis Jones.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the chapel of Hornbeak Funeral Home in Fulton. A private burial followed at Pleasant View Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to New Pathways for Children Home, P. O. Box 10, Melber, KY. 42069.
