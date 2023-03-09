James “Jim” Larry Woodyard, 79, of Paducah, formerly of Smithland, died March 7, 2023, at Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Jim was born July 25, 1943, in the Pleasant Grove Community near Salem, Kentucky, the son of James Henry and Helen Roberta (Bebout) Woodyard. He graduated from Livingston Central High School in 1961, and then from Murray State University receiving a B. S. Degree in Biology.

Service information

Mar 10
Visitation
Friday, March 10, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Mar 11
Visitation
Saturday, March 11, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Mar 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 11, 2023
1:00PM
Mar 11
Interment
Saturday, March 11, 2023
3:00PM
