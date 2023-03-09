James “Jim” Larry Woodyard, 79, of Paducah, formerly of Smithland, died March 7, 2023, at Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Jim was born July 25, 1943, in the Pleasant Grove Community near Salem, Kentucky, the son of James Henry and Helen Roberta (Bebout) Woodyard. He graduated from Livingston Central High School in 1961, and then from Murray State University receiving a B. S. Degree in Biology.
For two years, he taught high school science at Livingston Central and then Lone Oak. He loved teaching but after working for Norris Glenn at Glenn’s Prescription Center in Salem, KY during high school and later at Kolb Bros. Drugs while attending college, he was inspired to pursue a career in pharmacy. He was admitted to the University of Kentucky School of Pharmacy in 1968, obtaining his B. S. in Pharmacy in 1971.
The following year he worked in Owensboro at Harreld’s Drugs before returning to Paducah and accepting a position with Payless Drugs. After working there for nine years and gaining the knowledge and experience needed to operate his own pharmacy, he opened Smithland Drugs in 1980. This was a risky proposition as there was no dispensing pharmacy or practicing doctor there at the time. However, with a dedication to personal service, a caring attitude and the support of the community, the venture proved a success.
Jim loved people and had the ability to make every person feel “special”. This was true as a teacher, pharmacist, and member of the community. He believed in “giving back” and serving. By volunteering his time to judge science fairs, presentations on the “Just Say No” Drug programs, and giving motivational speeches to students, he advocated and challenged them to aspire to greater success and to attain higher levels of education. He maintained an open-door policy to help all whether providing recommendations for college or work references or seeking guidance for their lives and health whether on a weekend or in the middle of a holiday meal.
In the community, he was a member of the Lions Club and was instrumental in helping establish the Smithland Area Chamber of Commerce. Also, he worked to help form the Smithland Beautification Board which stressed pride in the homes and businesses of the area. From this combined effort of many, the “Octoberfest” evolved in 1987, which continues today. He and his wife, Joyce, were honored to be chosen as Grand Marshals of that event in 1994. Jim also served on the Board of Directors of Livingston County Hospital & Healthcare Services, acting as Chairman of the Board for several years.
Being a dedicated Christian, he was an active member of the Smithland
United Methodist Church for many years then later of the Hampton United Methodist Church, serving on the boards of each church in various capacities, as well as teaching Sunday School and MYF youth leader. After retirement and moving to Paducah, he joined Broadway United Methodist Church.
Jim was best known for his quick-wit and sometimes “wicked” sense of humor. He was such a fun person, and often said that had he not become a pharmacist, he would have aspired to be a stand-up comic as laughter was the “best medicine” that could be dispensed.
In later years, Jim enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Joyce Marie (McCandless) Woodyard, and their two loving sons, Dr. James Gabriel Woodyard, a resident of Evansville, Indiana, with his wife, Laura (Tapp) Woodyard and children Luke Gabriel and Zach Thomas; and his younger son, Dr. Jonathan Henry Woodyard of Paducah with his wife, Monica Lynn (Asbridge) Woodyard and children Presley Grace & Lincoln Samuel.
Other survivors include two sisters, Henrietta Louise Lovell of Nashville, Tennessee, and Joyce Ann Dunn of Lenoir City, Tennessee, and one brother, Jerry Curtis Woodyard and his wife, Jill, of Miamisburg, Ohio, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Carl Lynn Dunn of Lenoir City, Tennessee, and his parents.
Friends may visit the family from 6 — 8 pm Friday, March 10, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah. The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Smithland United Methodist Church in Smithland, with visitation at the church from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. prior to the service. Bro. Charles Ladd will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be dear friends, Shirley and Eldred Hurley, Patricia and Tommy Moore, June Bazzell, and Bill Mahan. Jeff Hancock, Larry Perry, Joshua Dunn, Craig Dunn, James Lane, Deagen Dukes, and Ryan Dukes will serve as active pallbearers. Interment will follow at Smithland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made online to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or the Smithland Cemetery Endowment Fund, P. O. Box 7, Paducah, Kentucky 42002.
To send flowers to the family of James "Jim" Woodyard, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.