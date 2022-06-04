METROPOLIS, Ill. — James “Jim” Howard, 77 of Metropolis, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Dr. Bob Bryan and Clyde Schmidt officiating.
Jim was a United States Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War where he earned three purple hearts. He retired from EEI after 25 years. Jim was an outdoorsman at heart and especially enjoyed fishing and spending time at the lake.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Linda Howard; son, Jonathan Howard and wife Jessica; daughter, Megan Hall and husband Brandon; grandchildren, Olivia, Cruz, Knox and Sadie; one brother, John Howard and wife Bonnie; and several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Porter and Mary (Alsman) Howard.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
