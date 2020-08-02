James “Jim” Hayden, 77, of Paducah passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Hayden was a retired fork truck operator for General Tire and attended St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.
Jim is survived by his wife of 32 years, Janet Alford Hayden; two daughters, Lisa Hayden Ellis (Stan) of Hoover, Alabama, and Brenda Hayden Simmons (Scott) of Leeds, Alabama; three sons, James Charles “Chuck” Hayden (Laura) of Hickory, Francis Timothy “Tim” Hayden (Margot) of Lone Oak and Paul Friedlander (Crystal) of Lone Oak; seven grandchildren, Ashley Cocke (Ben), Lacey Feezor (Chris), Tiffany Locke (Justin), Sarah Davidson (Cory), Jessica Woods, Justin Walker and Jason Friedlander; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dolores Hayden Kaler Burchard (Forrest) of Mayfield and Phyllis Hayden Stephens Riley (Dennis) of Benton; two brothers, Robert “Bobby” Hayden (Frances) and Hardy Hayden (Joyce), both of Fancy Farm; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Carol Hite Hayden; a granddaughter, Amber Hayden; a sister, Judy Hayden Ellegood; and a brother, Freddy Hayden. His parents were Charles Cyril Hayden and Anna Mae Elder Hayden.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with the Rev. Bruce McCarty officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour of noon on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
